CITIC acquires NZ’s Trilogy

CITIC Capital China Partners, the private equity arm of CITIC Capital Holdings (CITIC Capital), completed the acquisition of New Zealand-based beauty care company Trilogy International on Wednesday, according to a statement from CITIC Capital.



Trilogy was delisted from New Zealand's and Australia's stock exchanges, the statement said.



"We will be working closely with Trilogy's management team to map out next steps and strategies and to continue to grow each of these businesses and enhance the footprints of its brands," said Hanxi Zhao, senior managing director of CITIC Capital.



Trilogy CEO Angela Buglass said the deal is "a significant milestone" for the company.

