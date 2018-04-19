Chinese banks see net forex sales drop in Q1

Chinese commercial banks reported a significant drop in net foreign exchange sales in the first quarter as cross-border capital flows remained balanced and stable, the country's foreign exchange (forex) regulator said Thursday.



Chinese lenders bought $434.2 billion of foreign currency and sold $452.5 billion from January to March, resulting in net sales of $18.3 billion, according to Wang Chunying, spokesperson for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.



This represented a 55 percent drop compared with the net forex sales volume in the same period last year, Wang told a press conference in Beijing.



In March alone, commercial banks saw net forex sales of $9.2 billion.



Forex supply and demand has been basically balanced so far this year, Wang said, noting that market entities were more willing to borrow forex instead of buying foreign currencies from banks.



In line with the forex sales data, China's forex reserves rose to $3.14 trillion at the end of March, $2.9 billion higher than three months previously.



Wang said she expected to see generally balanced two-way cross-border capital flows this year, supported by domestic policies and economic fundamentals as well as the global economic recovery.



She noted that uncertainties still exist in the external environment, citing a pick-up in international financial market fluctuations this year.



"But we believe that the stability factors are more dominant," she said.





