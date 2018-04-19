Figuratively Speaking

11.9m tons



China's gasoline output in March, an increase of 5.7 percent on a yearly basis, eastmoney.com reported on Thursday. The output of diesel rose 1.3 percent year-on-year to 15.6 million tons in March.



6.7%



Beijing's GDP growth in the first quarter, with investment in the property sector down 14 percent year-on-year, media reports said.



18.04b yuan



Total investment in China Orient Asset Management Co from four domestic investors, news site finance.sina.com.cn reported on Thursday.



18.8b yuan



Yonghui Superstores' revenue in the first quarter, up 22.97 percent year-on-year, according to the company's earnings report released on Thursday.

