Baidu, Meituan go driverless

Domestic internet firms Baidu Inc and Meituan-Dianping will cooperate on food delivery services via driverless technology, news site tech.sina.com.cn reported on Thursday.
The two companies plan to start the pilot service in Xiongan New Area
, a new economic zone in North China's Hebei Province, the report said.
Baidu and Meituan were scheduled to begin the cooperation on May 1, but the road infrastructure construction in Xiongan has not yet been completed, said the report.
Food delivery services based on autonomous driving technology will help improve safety and cut costs in the sector, the report noted.