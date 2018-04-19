Import ban on solid waste

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) announced Thursday that China will ban imports of 32 types of solid waste in its latest move to reduce environmental pollution.



Imports of 16 types of solid waste, including compressed car scrap and parts from scrapped ships, will be banned from December 31, 2018, the MEE said.



Another 16 types, including stainless steel scrap, will be banned from December 31, 2019.



China began importing solid waste as a source of raw materials in the 1980s, and has for years been the world's largest importer of recyclable materials.





