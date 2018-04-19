EU dumping claim denied

Chinese electric bike producers on Wednesday hit back at an EU trade investigation, calling on the EU not to penalize ordinary consumers, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.



The imposition of duties would harm large parts of the European industry, which is dependent on imports of parts from China, as well as European consumers by reducing choice and driving prices up, impeding the development of clean mobility and efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the EU, representatives of the China Chamber of Commerce for Imports and Exports of Machinery and Electronic Products were quoted as saying in the Xinhua report.





