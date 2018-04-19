India’s business schools a new area for outreach, repair of China-India ties

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT







There is a huge divergence between China's impression of India and India's perception of itself.



Chinese people tend to see India as a country grappling with poverty, backwardness, disorder and chronic sexual abuse problems. This is in sharp contrast with Indian people's perception of their country. They take pride in their ancient civilization, culture, democratic system and rapidly developing economy, and the country is actively seeking to catch up with China and is pursuing the status of a global power.



The mismatch in perspectives is partly created by media reports, which tend to focus on negative stories and conflicts between the two countries. It is also partly caused by a serious lack of exchanges between the two countries on various levels, particularly on the people-to-people level. The latter can be seen in the fact that there are only dozens of flights between China and India each week compared with around 500 flights between India and Singapore each week. There is an urgent need for both countries to seek innovative approaches to engage with each other more and to boost mutual trust.



There is no doubt that ties between China, the world's second-largest economy, and India, the world's fastest-growing economy, will become one of the most important bilateral relationships in the next few decades. But last year's border standoff left a shadow over China-India ties. There are also problems in the two countries' economic ties. India's huge trade deficit with China will be difficult to narrow in the immediate future.



As the two countries are seeking to resolve their complex security, political and economic issues, it is perhaps time to explore creative options and engage more with each other on a people-to-people level.



For India's part, while New Delhi increasingly realizes the importance of exporting Bollywood films and promoting its yoga culture to allow Chinese people to better understand the real India, there are more areas it can explore to extend its soft power outreach. Among these, India's educational system, particularly its competitive business schools and MBA education programs, could serve as a fresh channel to reach China.



Currently, educational exchanges between China and India are meager. At a rough estimate, there are around 20,000 Indian students in China. In contrast, while South Korea has a population of only 51.25 million, it has more than 70,000 students in China. The number of Chinese students in India is even smaller, a few thousand at most. For China and India, the two most populous countries in the world, such small-scale educational exchanges are absurd.



Attracted by China's favorable policies and cost-effective tuition, the number of Indian students coming to China to study is rising. However, India is still not on the radar of most Chinese students seeking to study abroad.



In fact, Indian higher learning institutions, particularly business schools, are highly competitive both in terms of cost and quality. With the services sector accounting for more than 60 percent of India's economy, the country has huge demand for high-end management talent and thus business schools and MBA programs thrive in the country.



Four of India's top business schools figured among the 100 best globally, according to the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for 2018. The Indian School of Business (ISB) is ranked No.28 globally, ahead of the University of Hong Kong, Renmin University of China School of Business, Fudan University School of Management and CUHK Business School.



ISB also boasts a strong alumni network with graduates in senior positions including Nalin Jain, president & CEO International at GE Transportation, Sriram Venkataraman, Flipkart CFO, and Kshitij Karundia, senior director of the Strategic Investments Team at Alibaba Group.



But so far there is not even one full-time Chinese student at the school.



With a greater presence of Chinese firms in India, there will be increasing demand for Chinese management graduates who are versed in the Indian market. This will create a market for Indian business schools to enroll Chinese students. When these groups of Chinese elite students graduate, they could either work in Chinese firms in India or bring back home a fresh perspective on India and even influence China's policymaking toward India.



It therefore makes perfect sense for India to boost the awareness of its competitive business schools and management programs, loosen visa restrictions and perhaps to offer scholarships to attract Chinese students.



Increased student exchanges between the two countries may not resolve the differences on both sides overnight. But it could help in clearing up misunderstandings, building trust and creating possibilities for more positive engagement in the future.



The author is an editor with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn





