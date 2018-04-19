James helps Cavs pull even in series

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: VCG

LeBron James crystallized his reputation as one of the best playoff performers in NBA history on Wednesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers rebounded from a Game 1 rout with a 100-97 win over the ­Indiana Pacers.James scored 20 of his 46 points in the opening quarter, getting off to a torrid start in which he singlehandedly outscored the Pacers 13-0 and 16-1 to begin Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference series."My mentality was we got to go back to Indiana tied 1-1," James said. "We hadn't scored like we are accustomed to doing so far, so I wanted to see if I had a good hand to start."Cleveland bounced back from an embarrassing 98-80 loss at home in Game 1 and the mighty James set the tone early Wednesday, giving credence to coach Tyronn Lue's pre-game prediction that if he showed up, the Cavs would level the series.He did exactly that, shooting 17 of 24 field goals and delivering 12 rebounds and five assists as the Cleveland had to survive a late fourth-quarter charge by the Pacers.Pacers star Victor Oladipo finished with a team-high 22 points in the loss.The series now shifts to Indiana for Game 3 on Friday.James has never lost a first-round series and being down 0-1 marked another first for James, whose teams have always managed to come out firing on all cylinders before.Game 1 was so one-sided that the Cavs recorded the second-fewest points of their season.In the late game, the Houston ­Rockets crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-82 to seize a 2-0 series lead.Chris Paul had 27 points as the Rockets drained 16 three-pointers compared to just five threes for the Timberwolves. Nemanja Bjelica led the Timberwolves with 16 points.In Oklahoma City, Derrick Favors finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds while Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points as the Utah Jazz toppled the Thunder 102-95 to even their first-round series 1-1.