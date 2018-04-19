US needs to repair its integrity in order to fix its infrastructure

On March 15 when a modern-style pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (FIU) collapsed and killed six people, it was a blow to America's already crumbling infrastructure. But what made this tragedy even worse was how the bridge was a state-of-the-art wonder and collapsed before it was even used.



If new US infrastructure couldn't be trusted, then what was to be said of the nation's bridges, highways and dams that have been in need of ­serious repair for decades?



In 2009, Congress passed the American ­Recovery and Reinvestment Act, and it would be former US president Barack Obama's infrastructure achievement during his eight years at the White House. Tucked inside the measure was the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) discretionary grant program. The US Department of Transportation (DOT) oversees the program.



"TIGER grants are targeted investments for our local communities that will increase safety, create jobs and modernize our country's infrastructure," said DOT Secretary Elaine Chao.



A statement on the DOT website explains that the winning projects are chosen because of their exceptional and inexpensive benefits.



The FIU bridge had received international attention as it planned to use the "accelerated bridge construction" method and was touted as an "instant bridge."



Days before the bridge collapse, the highly competitive 2017 TIGER grants were announced. This year's focus was on rural projects, and out of 1,400 applications only 41 were selected.



Trump has vowed to scrap the discretionary fund and said this year would be its last, but Congress continues to fight him on it while critics have voiced concern the program is a game of political favoritism.



The state of Nebraska received $25 million for its Lincoln South Beltway project. The DOT website lists it as a rural endeavor.



In the US, for a town or city to be considered rural, its population cannot exceed 50,000. Lincoln, the capital city of Nebraska, has a population of roughly 280,000. Meanwhile, the governor of Nebraska and all five of the state's Congressional leaders are Republicans.



It seems Washington has remained focused on US infrastructure repair. In February, Trump introduced a $200 billion infrastructure plan, and Congress recently passed the Critical Funding Bill which includes a $21 billion infrastructure budget.



The Florida Department of Transportation, the two companies behind the bridge's construction and design, along with the school, are the main focus of the ongoing National Transportation Safety Board investigation. In the past, penalties have always been light in cases of structural collapse, but that could now change.



In the modern era, not one president has succeeded at handling America's infrastructure ­crisis. At the same time, it is an impossible quick fix and a ridiculous voter expectation.



Negligence and a lack of integrity have forced the US into a situation where a law is needed that would require bipartisan cooperation from national and state leaders to make sure highway, port and bridge repair remain a constant concern. Until the next structural tragedy happens, it might be best to avoid bridges and take the long way home.