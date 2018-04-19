Russia probes new monkey chants in Moscow ahead of World Cup

Russian soccer chiefs said Thursday they will probe apparent monkey chants directed against Cape Verdean midfielder Nuno Roch during a league cup semifinal match this week.



The incident comes less than two months before Russia hosts the World Cup and is sure to fuel fears of racism marring the tournament.



Wednesday's game in Moscow culminated with a penalty shootout between hosts Spartak and the small Russian Premier League side Tosno.



Roch scored the winning goal for Tosno before running past Spartak supporters while celebrating the upset.



Footage of the episode posted on the championat.ru sports site showed the 26-year-old cupping his hand to his ear as what sounded like a chorus of ape noises rang down from the crowd.



"We will examine the cup matches after next weekend's round of league games," the Russian FA's disciplinary committee chief Artur Grigoryants said.



The investigation comes with concern about racial abuse in Russia already running high after a spate of recent incidents.



The world soccer governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Russia over monkey chants heard at a World Cup warm-up against France last month.



Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele were allegedly targeted during the match in Saint Petersburg.



Racism has been plaguing Russian soccer since clubs began purchasing ­foreign players in the 1990s.



The Football Against Racism in Europe anti-discrimination network reported 89 racist and far-right incidents in Russian games in the 2016-17 season. The number was about the same as that recorded in the preceding three seasons - a sign that Russia's campaign to clean up its game has not had the desired ­effect.



The World Cup final will be played on July 15 in Moscow while Saint Petersburg will host one of the semifinals. Both cities are home to large groups of hard-core nationalist supporters and have witnessed numerous ugly episodes during games.



Spartak have already been fined for monkey chants and other racial abuse heard after its July 2017 Super Cup victory against city rivals Lokomotiv. They were penalized a second time for what Grigoryants had said were "50 seconds of chanting" hurled at Lokomotiv's Brazilian goalkeeper Guilherme Marinato during a league game in March.



Spartak were hit by more controversy when center back Georgi Dzhikiya used the team's official Twitter account in January to send out a message likening their three Brazilian players to "chocolates."



