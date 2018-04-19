Alonso hit with 3-match suspension

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been banned for three matches for his challenge on Southampton's Shane Long, the FA announced Thursday.



The left back appeared to stand on the back of Long's leg during their Premier League game on Saturday and the incident went unpunished by referee Mike Dean.



Alonso was found guilty at a hearing on Wednesday. He is ruled out of Thursday's Premier League game at Burnley, Sunday's FA Cup semifinal against Southampton and the league trip to Swansea on April 28.



"Marcos Alonso will miss Chelsea's next three matches after an independent regulatory commission ruled he had committed an act of violent conduct against Southampton's Shane Long," the FA said in a statement. "Alonso denied the charge and further submitted that if found proven the suspension would be excessive. However, this was rejected following Wednesday's hearing."



The 27-year-old defender was on Wednesday named in the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year, the only representative from Chelsea.



Players from newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the squad, occupying five out of 11 spots. Tottenham Hotspur had three players on the list, while Liverpool and Manchester United have one each.



