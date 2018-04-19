US FAA to order inspections of jet engines

Deadly explosion prompts Southwest to check 400-600 oldest in its fleet

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will order inspection of about 220 aircraft engines as investigators have found that a broken fan blade touched off an engine explosion this week on a Southwest flight, killing a passenger.



The regulator said late Wednesday it plans to finalize the air-worthiness directive within the next two weeks.



The order, which it initially proposed in August following an incident in 2016, will require ultrasonic inspection within the next six months of the fan blades on all CFM56-7B engines that have accrued a certain number of takeoffs.



Airlines said that because fan blades may have been repaired and moved to other engines, the order would affect far more than 220 of the CFM56-7Bs, which are made by a partnership of France's Safran and General Electric.



The CFM56 engine on Southwest flight 1380 blew apart over Pennsylvania on Tuesday, about 20 minutes after the Dallas-bound flight left New York's LaGuardia Airport with 149 people on board.



The blast sent shrapnel ripping into the fuselage of the Boeing 737-700 and shattered a window. Bank executive Jennifer Riordan, 43, was killed when she was partially pulled through a gaping hole next to her seat as the cabin suffered decompression. Passengers pulled her back in but she died of her injuries.



On Wednesday, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt said the incident began when one of the engine's 24 fan blades snapped off from its hub. Investigators found that the blade had suffered metal fatigue at the point of the break.



Sumwalt said he could not say if the incident, the first deadly airline accident in the US since 2009, pointed to a fleet-wide problem with Boeing 737-700.



Southwest crews were inspecting similar engines the airline had in service, focusing on the 400 to 600 oldest of the CFM56 engines, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.



It was the second time this kind of engine had failed on a Southwest jet in two years, prompting airlines around the world to step up inspections.



An NTSB inspection crew was also combing the Boeing 737-700 for signs of what caused the engine to explode.



The airline expected to wrap up its inspection of the engines it was targeting in about 30 days.





