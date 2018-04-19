S.Korea hails China’s peace efforts

South Korea praised China's efforts to promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and the international community has contributed to the current achievements in the peace process on the peninsula, a senior official from the South Korean Embassy in China said on Thursday.



The 2018 Inter-Korea Summit will cover three major topics: the thorough denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, peace on the peninsula and the development of inter-Korean ties, Choi Young-sam, a minister of the South Korean Embassy in China, told a press briefing.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily briefing on Thursday that China supports all parties' efforts to build the mechanism to end the state of war on the Korean Peninsula and achieve peace, in which China would like to play an active role.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to hold their first face-to-face meeting on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom on the South Korean side. They agreed to establish a direct hotline between them and have their first telephone conversation before the summit. This is the first time since the Korean War (1950-53) that a North Korean leader will enter South Korean territory.



"We hope to make practical achievements on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Although there are different views [on how to achieve denuclearization]… South and North Korea could make straight-out exchanges on the issue to reduce differences to the minimum," Choi told the Global Times.



Choi said that the US-South Korea alliance is important to both South Korea and the region and South Korea and the US will continue to maintain close exchanges of information.



Choi also disclosed South Korea's efforts on preparations for the 2018 Inter-Korea Summit at the Thursday press briefing, saying that "it is going smoothly" and the South hopes talks between the two Koreas could pave the way for the North Korea-US summit.



"North Korea and the US have great differences on how to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula because of mutual suspicion. The US may not give up its total denuclearization plan but would still have other options," Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.



The North reportedly suggested a need for phased and synchronous measures for denuclearization, but the US has called on the North to dismantle its nuclear program in a complete, irreversible and verifiable manner, Yonhap News Agency reported.



Another option for the US would be for North Korea to give up its intercontinental ballistic missiles and gradually achieve denuclearization, to which the North may probably agree, Da said.



Noh Young-min, South Korean Ambassador to China, said at the Thursday briefing that he is not too optimistic about the forthcoming inter-Korea summit and the meeting of North Korea and US leaders, but remains "guardedly optimistic."