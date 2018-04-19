Philippine National Police command handover ceremony held in Quezon City

Members of the Philippine National Police's Special Weapons and Tactics (PNP-SWAT) take part in the PNP's command handover ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 19, 2018. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Oscar Albayalde as the new head of the PNP on April 5 and the command handover ceremony was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Members of the Special Action Force of the Philippine National Police (PNP-SAF) march during the PNP's command handover ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 19, 2018. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Oscar Albayalde as the new head of the PNP on April 5 and the command handover ceremony was held here on Thursday.(Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) is greeted by Oscar Albayalde, the new head of the Philippine National Police (PNP), during PNP's command handover ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 19, 2018. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Oscar Albayalde as the new head of the PNP on April 5 and the command handover ceremony was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Honor guards of the Philippine National Police (PNP) stand in attention during the PNP's command handover ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 19, 2018. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Oscar Albayalde as the new head of the PNP on April 5 and the command handover ceremony was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds a Galil sniper rifle during the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s command handover ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 19, 2018. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Oscar Albayalde as the new head of the PNP on April 5 and the command handover ceremony was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd L) reviews honor guards of the Philippine National Police (PNP) during the PNP's command handover ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 19, 2018. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Oscar Albayalde as the new head of the PNP on April 5 and the command handover ceremony was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) march during the PNP's command handover ceremony inside Camp Crame in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 19, 2018. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named Oscar Albayalde as the new head of the PNP on April 5 and the command handover ceremony was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)