Air show held to mark Israel's 70th Independence Day in Jerusalem

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/19 22:58:08

People look on as planes perform an air show during Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)


 

Planes fly over during an air show as part of Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)


 

People look on as planes perform an air show during Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)


 

Fighter jets fly over during an air show as part of Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)


 

Planes fly over during an air show as part of Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)


 

People look on as helicopters perform an air show during Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)


 

Fighter jets fly over during an air show as part of Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)


 

Planes fly over during an air show as part of Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus