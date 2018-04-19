A peace treaty ‘must be pursued,’ Moon says ahead of Kim meeting

A peace treaty to formally end the Korean War "must be pursued," South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said Thursday, ahead of a summit with Kim Jong-un
, leader of the nuclear-armed North.
The 1950-53 Korean War ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war, and the Demilitarized Zone between them - where Moon and Kim will meet next Friday - bristles with minefields and fortifications.
"The armistice that has dragged on for 65 years must come to an end," Moon told media executives at the presidential Blue House, adding: "The signing of a peace treaty must be pursued after an end to the war is declared."
But Moon signaled that a treaty would depend on the North giving up its nuclear weapons.
"If the inter-Korean summit or North Korea
-US summit lead to denuclearization," he said, "I think that it won't be too difficult to reach practical agreements in the big picture on creating a peace regime, normalizing North Korea-US ties, or providing international aid for the improvement of the North Korean economy."
The summit between Moon and Kim will be the biggest highlight of a whirlwind of diplomacy on and around the peninsula triggered by the Winter Olympics, and a precursor to a much-anticipated meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump.
The US leader warned earlier that his summit could still be called off, saying: "If I think that it's a meeting that is not going to be fruitful, we're not going to go.
"If the meeting, when I'm there, is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting."
Trump previously offered his "blessing" for the two Koreas to discuss a peace treaty to formally close the decades-old conflict.
But the question of whether the North is willing to give up what it calls the "treasured sword" of its nuclear arms will be key to any broader settlement.
North Korea has long said it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself against a possible US invasion, and both South Korean and Chinese officials have cited Kim as saying he is committed to denuclearization of the Korean peninsula - code for the withdrawal of US troops and Washington's nuclear umbrella over its security ally, something unthinkable in Washington.
For its part the US stresses it wants to see the complete, irreversible and verifiable denuclearization of the North.