Xi, May exchange views on Syria, bilateral ties, global trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping told British Prime Minister Theresa May in a telephone call on Thursday that the alleged chemical attack in Syria needs a comprehensive, just and objective probe, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The two leaders also agreed to further promote the golden era of China-Britain ties and discussed global trade, Xinhua said.



Britain struck Syria with air-to-surface cruise missiles on Saturday with the US and France to try to cripple Syria's alleged chemical weapons facilities. Damascus denounced the air attack as an act of aggression.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Saturday that China opposes "the use of force in international relations" and "any unilateral military action which bypasses the UN Security Council runs contrary to the purpose and principles of the UN Charter and violates the principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and will further complicate the Syrian issue."





