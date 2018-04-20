Learning Chinese

Rampage



狂暴巨兽



(kuánɡ bào jù shòu)

1. Is it me, or is he considerably bigger?



是我看错了,还是他真的变大了很多？



(shì wǒ kàncuò le,háishì tā zhēnde biàndà le hěnduō?)

2. You do know there are other ways of dealing with people, right?



与人相处可以灵活柔和一些的,你知道怎么做,对不对？



(yǔ rén xiānɡchǔ kěyǐ línɡhuó róuhé yīxiē de,nǐ zhīdào zěnme zuò,duì bù duì?)

3. This is what happens when you mess with my friend.



你敢动我的朋友,这就是你的下场。



(nǐ ɡǎn dònɡ wǒde pénɡyǒu, zhè jiùshì nǐde xiàchǎnɡ.)

4. I rescued George when he was 2 years old.



我在乔治两岁的时候救了他。



(wǒ zài qiáozhì liǎnɡsuì de shíhòu jiù le tā.)

5. Are you familiar with genetic editing? Changes will be incredibly unpredictable.



你对基因编组熟悉吗？ 一旦基因编组变了,生物体的变化将无法预测。



(nǐ duì jīyīn biānzǔ shúxī ma? yīdàn jīyīn biānzǔ biàn le,shēnɡwù tǐ de biànhuà jiānɡ wúfǎ yùcè.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





