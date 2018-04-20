Happy birthday:



You will end up missing out on an amazing opportunity if you don't keep your eyes peeled this weekend. Financial matters will play an important role so make sure you pay close attention to your wallet. Your lucky numbers: 4, 5, 9, 11, 14.



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Although times are extremely tough right now, everything is going to be fine in the end. The key to weathering this storm will be to not lose your head and panic. Art and music will be great sources of inspiration. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will be forced to make a major decision this weekend. Do not allow fear to keep you from doing what you have to do. Talking things over with friends and family will help clarify your thoughts. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although it may be tempting, try not to rush through your chores this weekend. Take your time with each and every task or you may overlook something that will end up costing you even more time when everything is said and done. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



When it comes to having fun this weekend, what you do is not as important as who you do it with. Being with the right person can make even the most boring of tasks feel like an exciting adventure. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not allow rumors to sway your decision-making abilities. You should do what you think is right for you, instead of what baseless gossip says is the best path to take. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although you may be willing to do anything for love, you have to tread carefully. Keep your rational mind about you or someone will use your heart against you. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You are about to receive a number of attractive job offers. Consider choosing the one that makes you happiest and not necessarily the most money. Enjoyment will be found in activities that get your creative juices flowing. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will have to move Heaven and Earth this weekend to get what you want. Do not hesitate to push yourself beyond your limits. This is not a good time for financial risks. It would be wise to keep a close eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



It may feel that no one is listening to a word you say this weekend. Instead of banging your head on the wall over and over again, try taking a different track by changing the way you communicate your ideas. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your luck will be so good this weekend that you may start to feel invulnerable. If you truly feel you are capable of doing more, then you should do all you can to head in that direction ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You can either roll with the changes that are coming or get crushed trying to stand in their way. Knowing how to adapt and overcome is the key to a healthy and happy life. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your luck is looking up! Take the time out this weekend to go over your budget. A careful review of your financial situation and recent spending habits will help you save quite a bit of money. ✭✭✭✭



