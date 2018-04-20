Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/20 5:03:41

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Censoring sound

  6 Early man?

 10 Put limits on

 13 ___ Gras

 14 Lecterns

 16 JVC rival, once

 17 Verbatim

 19 Food morsel

 20 Some high dos

 21 Apple type

 23 Indoor bench

 26 PC linkage

 27 Behemoths

 28 Shorebird with a curved beak

 30 Musical passage

 31 "Legal" prefix

 32 Self-centered sort

 34 Forest fluid

 37 Totally confuse

 39 Shocking fish

 40 Run to wed

 42 Author Tolstoy

 43 Monopoly ave.

 46 Car-rental giant

 47 Facades

 49 Most peculiar

 51 Is into moving pictures?

 53 Fowl of Australia

 54 "P" of the Greeks

 55 Societal lack of norms

 56 Figure skating event

 58 Motel alternative

 59 Makes confirmations

 64 Lennon and McCartney, e.g.

 65 Hearing or sight, e.g.

 66 Animated mermaid

 67 Dubbed Hitchcock

 68 Pac-Man eat 'ems

 69 "A Prayer for Owen ___"

DOWN

  1 Flashy ride

  2 '60s film doctor

  3 Goof up

  4 Icelandic epic

  5 Trivial nonsense

  6 Chef's wear

  7 Actor Tony, and others

  8 Commotion

  9 Reflectors

 10 Transcends genre

 11 Surveyor's units

 12 LaBelle with the pipes

 15 Fawn about

 18 Address peers

 22 Scratchy pad

 23 Like Vatican matters

 24 Dodge

 25 Puzzle theme + "my heart!"

 27 Alarming dish?

 29 Ripken at short

 30 Masterful rhymers

 33 Clams or cabbages

 35 Like chimps

 36 Basil sauce

 38 American English offshoot

 41 Wee Scot

 44 Infuriated

 45 "B.C.," e.g.

 48 Crash into

 50 Duke's place

 51 Sneak attacks

 52 Listless boredom

 53 Abates

 56 Hissed summons

 57 Desperately dry

 60 Plastic ___ Band

 61 Clandestine org.

 62 Boy doll

 63 Crafty

Solution



 

