Puzzle

ACROSS1 Censoring sound6 Early man?10 Put limits on13 ___ Gras14 Lecterns16 JVC rival, once17 Verbatim19 Food morsel20 Some high dos21 Apple type23 Indoor bench26 PC linkage27 Behemoths28 Shorebird with a curved beak30 Musical passage31 "Legal" prefix32 Self-centered sort34 Forest fluid37 Totally confuse39 Shocking fish40 Run to wed42 Author Tolstoy43 Monopoly ave.46 Car-rental giant47 Facades49 Most peculiar51 Is into moving pictures?53 Fowl of Australia54 "P" of the Greeks55 Societal lack of norms56 Figure skating event58 Motel alternative59 Makes confirmations64 Lennon and McCartney, e.g.65 Hearing or sight, e.g.66 Animated mermaid67 Dubbed Hitchcock68 Pac-Man eat 'ems69 "A Prayer for Owen ___"DOWN1 Flashy ride2 '60s film doctor3 Goof up4 Icelandic epic5 Trivial nonsense6 Chef's wear7 Actor Tony, and others8 Commotion9 Reflectors10 Transcends genre11 Surveyor's units12 LaBelle with the pipes15 Fawn about18 Address peers22 Scratchy pad23 Like Vatican matters24 Dodge25 Puzzle theme + "my heart!"27 Alarming dish?29 Ripken at short30 Masterful rhymers33 Clams or cabbages35 Like chimps36 Basil sauce38 American English offshoot41 Wee Scot44 Infuriated45 "B.C.," e.g.48 Crash into50 Duke's place51 Sneak attacks52 Listless boredom53 Abates56 Hissed summons57 Desperately dry60 Plastic ___ Band61 Clandestine org.62 Boy doll63 Crafty

Solution