Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Censoring sound
6 Early man?
10 Put limits on
13 ___ Gras
14 Lecterns
16 JVC rival, once
17 Verbatim
19 Food morsel
20 Some high dos
21 Apple type
23 Indoor bench
26 PC linkage
27 Behemoths
28 Shorebird with a curved beak
30 Musical passage
31 "Legal" prefix
32 Self-centered sort
34 Forest fluid
37 Totally confuse
39 Shocking fish
40 Run to wed
42 Author Tolstoy
43 Monopoly ave.
46 Car-rental giant
47 Facades
49 Most peculiar
51 Is into moving pictures?
53 Fowl of Australia
54 "P" of the Greeks
55 Societal lack of norms
56 Figure skating event
58 Motel alternative
59 Makes confirmations
64 Lennon and McCartney, e.g.
65 Hearing or sight, e.g.
66 Animated mermaid
67 Dubbed Hitchcock
68 Pac-Man eat 'ems
69 "A Prayer for Owen ___"
DOWN
1 Flashy ride
2 '60s film doctor
3 Goof up
4 Icelandic epic
5 Trivial nonsense
6 Chef's wear
7 Actor Tony, and others
8 Commotion
9 Reflectors
10 Transcends genre
11 Surveyor's units
12 LaBelle with the pipes
15 Fawn about
18 Address peers
22 Scratchy pad
23 Like Vatican matters
24 Dodge
25 Puzzle theme + "my heart!"
27 Alarming dish?
29 Ripken at short
30 Masterful rhymers
33 Clams or cabbages
35 Like chimps
36 Basil sauce
38 American English offshoot
41 Wee Scot
44 Infuriated
45 "B.C.," e.g.
48 Crash into
50 Duke's place
51 Sneak attacks
52 Listless boredom
53 Abates
56 Hissed summons
57 Desperately dry
60 Plastic ___ Band
61 Clandestine org.
62 Boy doll
63 Crafty
Solution