Home comforts

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

In a court case in the East China city of Anqing, an elderly couple has demanded their two adult sons visit once a month and pay them each a 2,000 yuan ($318) monthly stipend. The sons left their Anhui Province home at a young age to work farther afield and have communicated relatively little since then. The couple feels abandoned. Not knowing how to win their children back, they filed suit at Yixiu district court. Supporting the elderly is a duty, not merely a moral responsibility, under Chinese law. In support of parents, emotional care is a fundamental need that must be addressed in this increasingly empty-nest society.