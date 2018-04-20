Saturday showdown

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Bournemouth on Wednesday in Bournemouth, England. Photo: VCG

When asked to clarify ­whether he had already decided to exclude certain players from the semifinal side on the basis of the woeful West Brom defeat, Jose Mourinho replied, "Yeah. What is the criteria for a manager to choose a team? I only know one criteria. [It] is the way they play. [It] is the only way I can select players."



That was Mourinho's response to whether his Manchester United players' displays against relegation ­favorites West Brom would cost them their places in his side's upcoming FA Cup semifinal.



"Or do you want me to go for the price they cost, or their salary, or their beautiful face? The only way is to go with performance."



United played since that weak ­surrender to West Brom and Mourinho revealed that the three players he rested for his side's Premier League trip to Bournemouth in midweek - Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku - were the only guaranteed starters at Wembley.



'Phenomenal'



Valencia was left out of the squad entirely, while Lukaku and Matic were limited to appearing from the bench during the second half, with the latter scoring the side's second goal in a 2-0 win. Only David de Gea, opening goal scorer Chris Smalling and the midfield pair of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera kept their place in the lineup from the defeat to West Brom. Both Pogba and Herrera came off at the Vitality Stadium, so they might stand a chance of starting against Spurs.



The much-changed lineup featured several faces who have been on the fringes of his selections in recent weeks, with many of them expected to be part of a large clear-out during the summer.



Mourinho saw this game as a tryout for a place in his starting lineup at Wembley. He was impressed with their application when he spoke after the game and admitted it was an improvement on the performance when his side surrendered the title to Manchester City by losing at home to West Brom last weekend. But not one of the players had reached the "phenomenal" level that he set as the pre-match benchmark for earning a starting spot at Wembley.



Humiliation







It appears, publicly at least, that the cracks are starting to appear in the Mourinho Manchester United model. Pep Guardiola's City have cruised to the league title, one that United were expected to compete for at the start of the season. After slumping out of the Champions League to Sevilla in the round of 16 and failing to defend last season's League Cup, this is Mourinho's only chance to win a trophy this season.



The bad news is that when they last met Tottenham Hotspur, they were shellshocked within seconds of the start. A long ball was not dealt with by that evening's central defensive partnership of Smalling and Phil Jones and Spurs had taken the lead inside 20 seconds through Christian Eriksen. Jones then added an own goal before halftime.



One forced change might be in goal. While De Gea has made the PFA Team of the Year yet again and had United fans fear what might have been if the fax machine at Real Madrid had worked that night in the transfer window, it is his Argentine international understudy Sergio Romero that has played every FA Cup game this season. However, Romero has been out injured for the last six weeks and is struggling to prove his fitness before Saturday's showdown.



It's second versus fourth in the Premier League. They have met twice in the top flight this season and have one win each: United beat Spurs 1-0 at Old Trafford in their first meeting. On paper it is even enough based on that.



Home advantage







Spurs of course are playing at home. Despite the national stadium being a neutral venue, it is where the North Londoners have been playing their home games this season, and also the scene of the 2-0 defeat back in January. Spurs shook off the hoodoo that had surrounded the ground and will have home-field advantage, even if they will have to use the away dressing room for this game.



Spurs fans have not seen their side lift silverware since 2008's League Cup, and for all the improvements under Mauricio Pochettino since he took over at White Hart Lane in 2014, a decade without a trophy is a long time. The other teams that Spurs are seen as competing with have added Premier Leagues, English cups and European titles in the meantime.



That adds a frisson of friction to what should prove to be an explosive meeting. There are futures on the line at the end of the season. Spurs are to move into their new stadium and will want to keep the star players that have helped the club become a Champions League mainstay. A trophy helps calm talks of being unsettled. United are about to overhaul their squad once again during an extended period of transition that has followed since Sir Alex Ferguson walked away. A trophy buys Mourinho time and allows him to justify another spending spree. It also might buy some of his players a stay at the club.



Not only will a place in the final aid them in the final games of the season as they look to secure a Champions League spot, arguably this is the most important game of the season to see who will challenge Manchester City for the Premier League next season. Game on.





