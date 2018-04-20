China to be stronger in regulating tourism

Based on protecting the rights of the tourists, they will target prominent problems in the tourism sector such as fraudulent low-priced tours and compulsory consumption, among others.



According to the statement, the ministry began a campaign this year, which saw five inspection groups go to popular tourist destinations to straighten out irregularities in the first three months.



The inspection covered more than 11,000 tour companies, 8,600 tour guides, over 2,900 tour groups and 800 vehicles, with 172 cases filed and 70 tour guides and illicit practitioners punished.

