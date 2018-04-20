Former S. African president's son to be prosecuted on homicide charges

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday it will prosecute former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane on homicide charges.



The NPA made the decision after lobby group AfriForum requested that homicide charges against Duduzane be reinstated.



In February 2014, Duduzane crashed his Porsche into the back of a minibus taxi in Johannesburg, killing a female passenger, Phumzile Dube.



In August 2015, the NPA decided not to prosecute Duduzane despite recommendations from the inquest magistrate, Lalitha Chetty, that Duduzane be prosecuted for his negligent actions.



According to court papers, Dube's death was caused by negligence on the part of Duduzane due to lack of visibility in the rain.



At the end of last year, AfriForum gave the NPA an ultimatum to either prosecute Duduzane or release a nolle prosequi certificate (required for a private prosecution), which would allow former NPA prosecutor Gerrie Nel to prosecute him.



The NPA gave Duduzane until the end of March to argue why he should not be prosecuted. But he failed to present his case.



As a result, prosecution is now to get underway, the NPA said.



Duduzane has not yet commented on the NPA decision, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

