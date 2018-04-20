Lebanon's re-emergence is linked to reforms: president

Lebanese President Michel Aoun stressed Thursday that "Lebanon's re-emergence will only take place with reforms," the presidential media office said on Twitter.
According to the media office, Aoun sent a cable message to French President Emmanuel Macron
, extending appreciation for his efforts at the Cedar (CEDRE) Conference hosted by France early in April.
International donors pledged 11 billion US dollars in low-interest loans and aid for Lebanon at a conference in Paris on April 6, aiming at averting an economic crisis in a country hard hit by the fallout from the Syrian war.
Among the biggest donors was the World Bank, which pledged more than 4 billion dollars over five years, while France opened the conference with a promise of 550 million euros (676 million dollars).
Saudi Arabia, which vies with arch-rival Iran for influence in Lebanon, said it would renew a 1-billion-dollar line of credit to Beirut, which had been agreed in the past but never used, Lebanese officials said.