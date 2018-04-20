Lebanon's re-emergence is linked to reforms: president

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/20 9:02:34
Lebanese President Michel Aoun stressed Thursday that "Lebanon's re-emergence will only take place with reforms," the presidential media office said on Twitter.

According to the media office, Aoun sent a cable message to French President Emmanuel Macron, extending appreciation for his efforts at the Cedar (CEDRE) Conference hosted by France early in April.

International donors pledged 11 billion US dollars in low-interest loans and aid for Lebanon at a conference in Paris on April 6, aiming at averting an economic crisis in a country hard hit by the fallout from the Syrian war.

Among the biggest donors was the World Bank, which pledged more than 4 billion dollars over five years, while France opened the conference with a promise of 550 million euros (676 million dollars).

Saudi Arabia, which vies with arch-rival Iran for influence in Lebanon, said it would renew a 1-billion-dollar line of credit to Beirut, which had been agreed in the past but never used, Lebanese officials said.

