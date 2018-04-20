Chinese air force conducts island patrols: spokesperson

Chinese air force formation including H-6K bomber conduct island patrol in April 19, 2018. A Chinese air force formation conducted island patrols recently during a training exercise with an aim of improving the ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, an air force spokesperson confirmed Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhai Peisong)

A Chinese air force formation conducted island patrols recently during a training exercise with an aim of improving the ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, an air force spokesperson confirmed Thursday.The formation consisted of H-6K bombers, Su-30 and J-11 fighters, reconnaissance and early warning aircraft, said Shen Jinke, spokesman for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.The air force will continue to carry out island patrols involving multi-type combat aircraft in accordance with an established plan, Shen said."The air force has the resolve, the confidence, and the ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Shen said.