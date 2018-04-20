Honey collected at farm in Gaza Strip City of Rafah

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/20 9:42:27

Palestinian beekeepers collect honey from beehives at a farm in the southern Gaza Strip City of Rafah, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)


 

A Palestinian beekeeper collects honey from a beehive at a farm in the southern Gaza Strip City of Rafah, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)


 

Palestinian beekeepers collect honey from beehives at a farm in the southern Gaza Strip City of Rafah, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)


 

A Palestinian beekeeper collects honey from a beehive at a farm in the southern Gaza Strip City of Rafah, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Khaled Omar)


 

