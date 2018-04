Celebrations held to mark Israel's 70th Independence Day

Aircraft perform during an air show celebrating Israel's 70th Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/JINI)

Aircraft perform during an air show celebrating Israel's 70th Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/JINI)

Israeli navy ships participate in the celebrations marking Israel's 70th Independence Day along the coast of Israel, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Tomer Neuberg-JINI)

Aircraft perform during an air show celebrating Israel's 70th Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Tomer Neuberg-JINI)