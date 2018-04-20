New technologies make life smarter in Yujiang County, E China

Visitors show fruit they picked at an self-service picking garden in Yujiang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 19, 2018. New technologies and industries have made life smarter in Yujiang County. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

A staff member shows the shoe pads inserted with intelligent chips which can collect data for the reference of the runner in Yujiang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 19, 2018. New technologies and industries have made life smarter in Yujiang County. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

People walk on a street equipped with NB-IOT intelligent lights that can be controlled for 24 hours a day in Yujiang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 19, 2018. New technologies and industries have made life smarter in Yujiang County. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

A man operates a smart window that can be controlled by cellphone softwares, voice and touch at an experiencing house in Yujiang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 19, 2018. New technologies and industries have made life smarter in Yujiang County. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)