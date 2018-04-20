3rd anniv. of China Cultural Center establishment celebrated in Islamabad

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/20 10:07:56

Chinese dancers perform during an event to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of China Cultural Center, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

A Chinese singer performs during an event to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of China Cultural Center, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

Pakistani dancers perform during an event to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of China Cultural Center, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

Chinese dancers perform during an event to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of China Cultural Center, in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

