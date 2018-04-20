Tire flip challenges strongmen on suspended glass bridge

A competition to flip a heavy tyre is held on a glass-bottom bridge in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Pingjiang County, Central China's Hunan Province, April 18, 2018. The strongmen, who were from China, Russia and Ukraine, needed to flip a 200-kg trye barehanded on the transparent bridge suspended 180-meters above ground between two cliffs. A Russian strongman won the competition. (Photo: China News Service/yang Huafeng)

