China, Turkey should maintain high-level exchanges, deepen strategic mutual trust: Xi

China and Turkey should maintain high-level exchanges and deepen strategic mutual trust, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over phone on Thursday.
Xi pointed out that the China-Turkey strategic cooperative relations have witnessed steady development in recent years and achieved positive results in cooperation in various fields, saying both sides need to tap potential in lifting bilateral relations to a higher level as well as into broader areas.
China and Turkey also need to accommodate each other's concerns, which will lay a solid political foundation for bilateral cooperation, Xi added.
Xi called on the two countries to work hard at pragmatic cooperation, which requires both sides to attach importance to dovetailing the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative with Turkey's Middle Corridor project, enriching people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and consolidating public support for bilateral friendly relations.
Turkey has special influence and roles on major international and regional issues, said Xi, adding that both countries need to maintain close communication and coordination on major issues within the framework of multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations and the Group of 20, so as to make positive contributions to promoting a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for mankind.
Erdogan said that China's development and prosperity is the cornerstone of world stability, as Turkey thinks highly of the great effort China has made in international affairs to safeguard fairness and justice, respect the diversity of civilizations, and promote equality of all countries irrespective of size.
Turkey is willing to carry out close exchanges with China at all levels, said Erdogan, adding that his country supports and stands ready to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and to boost cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, energy, infrastructure and tourism.
He said Turkey is firmly opposed to terrorist forces like the East Turkistan Islamic Movement, adding that such forces must not be allowed to undermine social stability in any countries including Turkey and China.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the current situation in Syria.
Xi said all related parties should take actions within the framework of international law, observe the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and respect sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of every country.
Erdogan said Turkey attaches great importance to China's influence on the political solution to the Syrian issue, adding that his country is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on the issue.