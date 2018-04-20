Chinese women's basketball team to play friendlies against American teams

Chinese women's national basketball team will visit the United States for a training camp next week and play friendlies with the American national team and several WNBA teams, the Chinese team announced here in an opening training session on Thursday.



China is going to take on the American national team at Seattle on April 26, and play against Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks in the following days.



"We have some good players in centre, both Li Yueru and Han Xu have great potential, but we are lack of choice in guard and forward," said Xu Limin, the head coach of Chinese team.



"Our target is to improve us through playing games with the best teams in the world", Xu said, "We can learn how to face with the top teams both physically and mentally and gain expierence. "

