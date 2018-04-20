Explosion reported at refinery in Texas City, no one injured

A large fire and explosion broke out Thursday afternoon at a refinery plant in Texas City, a city on Texas State's Gulf Coast, officials said. No injuries were reported.



The explosion was reported at the Valero refinery in the city, about 80 km southeast of Houston. The plant said the explosion happened around 5 p.m.(2300 GMT), saying all of their personnel were accounted for.



The fire has been contained but fire crews will remain on site until it is fully extinguished, according to city officials.



The cause of the fire was not immediately known.



A boiler failure at the refinery in 2009 left one man dead and two other workers injured.

