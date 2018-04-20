Take closer look at nature theme park outside Madrid, Spain

A turaco stands on a rock at Faunia outside Madrid, Spain, on April 19, 2018. Faunia is a nature theme park where visitors can get very close to animals. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A kangaroo and its cub are on a meadow at Faunia outside Madrid, Spain, on April 19, 2018. Faunia is a nature theme park where visitors can get very close to animals. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Ring-tailed lemurs sit on rocks at Faunia outside Madrid, Spain, on April 19, 2018. Faunia is a nature theme park where visitors can get very close to animals. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A ring-tailed lemur and its cub eat food at Faunia outside Madrid, Spain, on April 19, 2018. Faunia is a nature theme park where visitors can get very close to animals. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Seahorses swim in an aquarium at Faunia outside Madrid, Spain, on April 19, 2018. Faunia is a nature theme park where visitors can get very close to animals. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)