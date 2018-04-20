China's unmanned submersible Qianlong 3 to conduct first dive

China's self-developed 4,500-meter-level unmanned submersible Qianglong 3 will conduct its first dive in the South China Sea on Friday. It's projected to reach a depth of 3,500 meters. The orange clownfish-shaped autonomous underwater vehicle is 3.5 meters long, 1.5 meters high and weighs 1.5 tons. (Photo/Xinhua)

Members of the Qianglong 3 research group check the unmanned submersible before the dive on April 19, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

An April 15 photo shows Dayang Yihao, which carried the unmanned submersible Qianglong 3 and a research group of 70 people from Xiamen to the South China Sea. (Photo/Xinhua)

A photo taken on Dayang Yihao in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, on April 15, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)