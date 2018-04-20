Giant panda enjoys the sunshine

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/4/20 14:19:08

A giant panda born this year at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda plays in a base on a sunny day. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)


 

Giant pandas born this year at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda play in a base on a sunny day. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
