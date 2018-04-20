Landing ship Changbaishan fires close-in weapons system in South China Sea

The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the South China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy steams with other vessels in formation during an air defense training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on April 18, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jian)

Sailors wearing gas masks operate a combat direction system console aboard the amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) during a chemical defense training exercise in waters of the South China Sea April 17, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jian)

The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the South China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy fires its close-in weapons system at simulated aerial targets during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on April 18, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jian)

A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the South China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy exits the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) during a maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on April 18, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jian)