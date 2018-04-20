Egrets settle down at Xiangshan Forest Park to spend breeding season in E China

Egrets look after eggs at the Xiangshan Forest Park in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 19, 2018. Hundreds of thousands of egrets have settled down at the park to spend their breeding season. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

An egret flies over the Qishu Lake in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, April 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Shi Guangde)