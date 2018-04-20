Supreme Court orders seizure of properties of India's most wanted terrorist

India's Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to seize all properties belonging to the country's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.



The court's order came as it disposed of a plea by Ibrahim's mother and sister against India's Enforcement Directorate's initiative to attach their properties in Mumbai as "proceeds of crime".



Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist who carries a bounty of 25 million US dollars on his head, is wanted in India on charges of murder, extortion, drug trafficking and terrorism.



Currently out of India, he is widely believed to have masterminded the 1993 Mumbai terror attacks.



The attacks, a series of 13 blasts in quick succession, ripped through various locations of Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring around 700.



The blasts, carried out to avenge the killing of Muslims in communal riots a few months ago, targeted a dozen sites, including stock exchange, the offices of national carrier Air India.



"We will soon begin the process of attaching Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai as per the top court's order. We believe the properties are acquired from ill-gotten money," an official said.

