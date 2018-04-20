The Internet Film Festival 2 kicked off at the 8th Beijing International Film Festival. Photo: Courtesy of Networkmovie









The Internet Film Festival 2 kicked off at the 8th Beijing International Film Festival on April 17 with more than 500 film and TV series creators and enterprise representatives from the field participating.

The festival was held by Networkmovie, an internet film and television service platform. It set up 23 awards for the internet movie unit and internet TV series unit.

At the ceremony, Dong Haizhan, founder of Networkmovie, said that with China stepping into the new era, internet movies and internet TV series are also stepping into a new era. Internet audio and video are the new wave in the Chinese movie and TV industry.

Dong said that Networkmovie will produce more high-quality internet movies and internet TV series and will serve better as a platform for internet movie and TV series makers.



