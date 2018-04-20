Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"The snow of catkins is so terrible that I feel that I am overwhelmed and suffocated by them."So said a Beijing resident. Recently, the peak season of catkins has returned. The petalless flowers come from poplar and willow trees in Beijing, and residents have taken to wearing masks to avoid breathing in the debris. In the 1960s, the government decided to plant millions of trees including many poplars and willows to beautify the city. However, now these trees produce an abundant amount of catkins. In order to reduce the floating foes, the city will take measures to reduce the catkins produced by the current 300,000 female poplar and willow trees. The research team at Beijing Forestry University has successfully bred 500,000 new male poplar and willow trees to replace the female catkins producing trees, which will play a major role in controlling the catkins issue. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)