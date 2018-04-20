2 pandas move from overseas to China to meet public

Two giant panda
s that have returned from Japan and Spain respectively will meet the public in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
The two males "Haibin" and "Xingbao" will meet fans Sunday at Qianlingshan Park in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou, according to park employees.
The pandas arrived in the park more than a week ago, 20 years after pandas were introduced to the park.
"Haibin" is a twin born in Japan in 2010, while "Xingbao" was born in Spain in 2013. The pandas will stay in Guiyang for three years of "scientific education."
"There is plenty of food for the pandas in Guiyang," said Li Da, head of the park. "We have arranged a team of 37 people to take care of them 24-7."
Guizhou currently has four giant pandas. The other two are in a local wildlife park.