Turkey invites US officials to monitor elections over transparency concern

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/20 22:46:45





But "they should first look at their own business," Yildirim told reporters.



"It's been more than one and a half years since the



"If they want to see elections, they should come to Turkey and see in place if they are transparent," the prime minister added.



US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday that the US had concerns about Turkey's ability to hold free and fair elections given the ongoing state of emergency.



"During a state of emergency, it would be difficult to hold a completely free, fair and transparent election in a manner that's consistent with Turkish law and also Turkey's international obligations," she said at a press briefing.



Turkey has been under a state of emergency since a failed coup attempt in July 2016.



On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that presidential and parliamentary elections will be advanced to June 24 this year from Nov. 3, 2019.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday invited US officials to Turkey to monitor its upcoming elections in response to their concern over transparency.But "they should first look at their own business," Yildirim told reporters."It's been more than one and a half years since the US election s, but the Americans are still discussing if there were irregularities in their polls," he said."If they want to see elections, they should come to Turkey and see in place if they are transparent," the prime minister added.US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Thursday that the US had concerns about Turkey's ability to hold free and fair elections given the ongoing state of emergency."During a state of emergency, it would be difficult to hold a completely free, fair and transparent election in a manner that's consistent with Turkish law and also Turkey's international obligations," she said at a press briefing.Turkey has been under a state of emergency since a failed coup attempt in July 2016.On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that presidential and parliamentary elections will be advanced to June 24 this year from Nov. 3, 2019.