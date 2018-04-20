Napoli coach inspires team to topple Juventus

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri warned his side are heading to Turin on Sunday determined to end Juventus' long reign as the kings of Italian football.



Juventus could have sealed a seventh consecutive title at home this weekend but for a 1-1 draw at lowly Crotone and Napoli's 4-2 fightback against Udinese midweek which reignited the Scudetto title race.



"You are stronger but we will come to Turin to play the game," Sarri warned Juventus as his side look to add to their titles in 1987 and 1990.



"I saw the team playing with great sharpness again. We are mathematically second, the goal is reached, now we can have fun."



Napoli have reduced the deficit to four points on Juventus with five games to play.



But history does not favor Sarri's side who have always lost in the Allianz Stadium.



Despite attempts to minimise the scope of Sunday's direct clash, the game should decide the championship with a seven-point advantage probably meaning a seventh consecutive Scudetto for Juventus.



A Napoli win would reduce the gap to just one point with Juventus having a difficult run-in to the season against Inter Milan and Roma - both fighting for Champions League places.



"It will be an important match that will significantly influence the end of the season," said Napoli captain Marek Hamsik.



Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri concedes his side must win to defend the domestic title which is their main focus after being dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.



"There is a bit of regret for the match, but we know that the championship would not have been decided [Wednesday] under any circumstances, and will not be closed even Sunday," said Allegri. "By winning we could take a big leap forward."



Allegri hopes to have Mario Mandzukic (gastroenteritis) and Miralem Pjanic (muscular problem) available as alternatives to the inconsistent Paulo Dybala and bolster the Juventus midfield.



