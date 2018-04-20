Dimitrov sees off Goffin

Grigor Dimitrov benefited from a second-set collapse by David Goffin on Friday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals for the first time with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory.



The 26-year-old Bulgarian got the better of a nervy Goffin in a repeat of last year's ATP Tour Finals final to book a last-four clash with either defending champion Rafael Nadal or Austrian Dominic Thiem.



Dimitrov has struggled on clay in the past and has never passed the French Open third round, but he was too strong for Goffin in the Monaco sunshine.



Fourth seed Dimitrov edged a tight opening set after failing to serve for it as Goffin produced a poor service game at 5-4 down, before the Belgian recovered to race into a 5-1 lead in the second.



Goffin wasted three set points as he tightened up on the most important points, and Dimitrov broke twice to force a tie-break.





