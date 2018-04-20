Comey’s notes detail Trump meetings

Former FBI Director James Comey in memos recounting conversations with US President Donald Trump last year said Trump repeatedly raised concern over salacious allegations in an intelligence dossier, the need for loyalty and ferreting out leakers.



The memos include notes on a meeting at the Trump Tower in New York in January 2017 just before Trump's inauguration in which Comey spoke alone with the then president-elect about the dossier that detailed an alleged 2013 encounter involving Trump and prostitutes in Moscow.





