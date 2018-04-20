WWII bomb forces mass evacuation around Berlin’s railway station

Thousands of people around Berlin's central railway station were evacuated on Friday to allow disposal experts to defuse an unexploded WWII explosive unearthed on a building site.



Trains, trams and buses were halted or rerouted for the operation to dispose of the British 500-kilogram bomb found more than 70 years after the war.



Authorities declared an exclusion zone with an 800-meter radius around the site located just north of the central railway station, a transport hub that on a normal day is used by 300,000 passengers.



Police finally gave the all-clear at around 1:30 pm after experts successfully disabled the bomb. "A short bang. The detonator has been blown off in a controlled explosion," said Berlin police on Twitter, adding "#Goodjobs guys."



The temporary exclusion zone covered the train station, an army hospital, the economy ministry, an art gallery and a museum as well as part of the BND intelligence service's new headquarters.



Many thousands of residents and employees were ordered to stay away until the all-clear was given.



Among them were workers at the economy ministry who were told to work from other offices or from home, or were simply given the day off, a spokeswoman said.



Police also went house to house to check the zone was completely cleared before the bomb disposal experts began their work.



Temporary shelters were set up for those affected by the evacuation. Esen Coskon, 50, who took refuge in one of the shelters with his 22-year-old son, Furkan, said he learned of the evacuation from the media and police, who had sent leaflets to every home.



Coskon said he had a feeling of deja vu, recalling a similar operation in 2013 which also affected the area around the main railway station.



"Everything has been well organized... we were told to leave our apartment at 9:00 am," he said.



