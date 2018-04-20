Two Koreas get neighborly with direct hotline: Seoul

North Korea and South Korea installed a direct phone line between their leaders on Friday as they prepare for the first summit since 2007 - and the connection was great, the South's presidential office said.



South Korea's presidential Blue House and North Korea's State Affairs Commission tested the hotline for four minutes before South Korea's Moon Jae-in and North Korea's Kim Jong-un talk ahead of next week's summit, the office said.



"The call quality was very good and we felt like we got a call from our next-door neighbor," South Korea's director for the Government Situation Room, Youn Kun-young, told reporters.



Moon will now be able to pick up his office phone to talk to Kim, instead of communicating through a hotline at the Joint Security Area in the border village of Panmunjom.



The plan was unveiled by the South's National Security Adviser, Chung Eui-yong, after he met Kim on March 5 in Pyongyang.



North Korea and South Korea are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty and the North has been engaged in a standoff over its nuclear and missile programs that it conducts in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.



But tensions have eased in recent months, with the North taking part in the Winter Olympic Games in the South in February and an exchange of threats of war with the US and other bellicose rhetoric evaporating.



Now North and South are meeting next week and Kim and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold their first ever summit in May or June.



The idea of opening a hotline was hatched in June 2000 when then South Korean president Kim Dae-jung and the North's Kim Jong-il, the current leader's father, held the first inter-Korean summit.



The system reportedly features a telephone, a fax and a screen with internet connection for a video chat.



Lim Dong-won, a key architect of the late liberal president's Sunshine Policy of re-engagement with the North, said in his 2007 memoir that the phones played a critical role in resolving sensitive issues.



