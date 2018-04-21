Nepal: Embassy welcomes minister’s visit

The Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali (left) gives a speech during his visit to China.Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

A welcome reception for the Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali's visit to China took place at the Nepalese Embassy in Beijing on April 17, drawing the participation of government officials, entrepreneurs, diplomats and media.The Nepalese Ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal addressed the importance of this visit during the opening remarks. "This is the first visit to China by Gyawali as the foreign minister, and it is part of the regular exchange of high-level visits that characterizes the bilateral relations between Nepal and China based on trust and friendship," the ambassador said.Gyawali also gave a speech in which he reviewed the achievements of bilateral ties and shared his positive prospective of the future. "We greatly value our relations with China and appreciate the continued support to the Nepalese people by China, which goes beyond major political changes in Nepal and changes in the outside world," the minister said.During his visit, the minister will meet with his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi and visit Chengdu, Sichuan Province for further interaction and cooperation. Also at the event, Gyawali unveiled the Chinese version of a book entitled Selected Speeches of KP Sharma Oli. Li Tao, a professor of Sichuan University who participated in the translation of the book, also attended the event.